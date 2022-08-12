Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 14,068 DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 317.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,868. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

