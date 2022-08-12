Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 386,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NatWest Group by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,503 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 289,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
NWG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.46. 105,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.
NatWest Group Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
