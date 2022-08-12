Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRNCY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

