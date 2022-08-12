Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

In related news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

