Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 16.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics
In related news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.