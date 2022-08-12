Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

CPRI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 18,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

