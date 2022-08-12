Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 62.17 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £102.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.50. Capital & Regional has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.60 ($0.87).

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

