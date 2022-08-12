Capital One Financial Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.94 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

