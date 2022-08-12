Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target to $22.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 372.10% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 1,474,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,334. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,854,377 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 754,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
