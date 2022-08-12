Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target to $22.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 372.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 1,474,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,334. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,854,377 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 754,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.