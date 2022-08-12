Cannell & Co. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 452,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,665,452. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

