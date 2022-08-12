Cannell & Co. Sells 255 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Franco-Nevada worth $33,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $34,573,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE FNV traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.30. 85,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,528. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.95. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.38 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.