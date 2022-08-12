Cannell & Co. Purchases 58,097 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 521.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,398,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HII traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.89. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $237.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

