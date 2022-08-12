Cannell & Co. Purchases 4,514 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,046. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
