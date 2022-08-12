Cannell & Co. Purchases 4,514 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,046. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.