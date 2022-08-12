Cannell & Co. Has $44.60 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,549 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises approximately 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $44,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,297. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

