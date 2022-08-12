Cannell & Co. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 44.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.83. 32,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,737. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $15,140,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

