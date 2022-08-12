Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.46.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE:CWB opened at C$28.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.29. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.11 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,753. Insiders bought 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

