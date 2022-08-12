Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$234.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$222.50.

Shares of CTC.A traded down C$1.44 on Friday, hitting C$162.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,411. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$159.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$203.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$176.18.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

