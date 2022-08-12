Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.8 %

GOOS stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

