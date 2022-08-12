Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE CANF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

