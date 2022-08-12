Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $645,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 608,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 466,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EQX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

