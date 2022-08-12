Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

NYSE SUM opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

