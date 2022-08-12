Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Chairman Stephen P. Mawer Buys 9,251 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.48. 14,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

