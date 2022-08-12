Callisto Network Trading Up 10.9% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $8,621.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.56 or 0.07894125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00176110 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

