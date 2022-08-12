Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Callinex Mines Price Performance

CLLXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

