Cahill Wealth Management LLC Takes $775,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.41. 512,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,377,697. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

