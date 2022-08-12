Cahill Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.57. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

