Cahill Wealth Management LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

