Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.28. 157,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,215,113. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.69 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

