Cahill Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 127,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,625. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

