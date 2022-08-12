CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.65.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

CAE traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.25. 206,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.53 and a 52-week high of C$42.43.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.