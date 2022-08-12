CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

CAE stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,203. CAE has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CAE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

