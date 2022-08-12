Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE CDRE traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $24.30. 10,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,541. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cadre by 180.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cadre during the second quarter worth $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadre by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.