CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.475-6.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.05. The company had a trading volume of 266,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

