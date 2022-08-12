ByteNext (BNU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,093.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ByteNext has a market cap of $336,569.54 and approximately $13,093.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038891 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

