ByteNext (BNU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,093.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ByteNext has a market cap of $336,569.54 and approximately $13,093.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014753 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038891 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.