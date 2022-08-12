BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 26,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 41,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

