BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.93. 6,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,852. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,246,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

