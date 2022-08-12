BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BWXT traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $53.87. 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.