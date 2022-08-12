Burney Co. Sells 4,846 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.60 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

