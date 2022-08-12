Burney Co. Sells 328 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,275,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,880 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.