Burney Co. Sells 142,856 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,856 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

