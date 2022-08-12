Burney Co. Purchases New Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after acquiring an additional 828,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,021,000 after acquiring an additional 721,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,159,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AQN. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

