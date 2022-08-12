Burney Co. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.84 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

