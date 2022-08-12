Burney Co. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 824,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000,000 after buying an additional 210,656 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 51.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after buying an additional 139,753 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.7% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,041,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average is $154.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

