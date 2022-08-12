Burney Co. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 286,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,422,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 90,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Entergy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 870,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

