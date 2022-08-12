Burney Co. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 579,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $149.45 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.83.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.