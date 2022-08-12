Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.