Burney Co. Buys 449 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IP opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

