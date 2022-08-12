Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $9,915,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.28 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

