Burney Co. Acquires New Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

