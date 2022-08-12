Bunicorn (BUNI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,769.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $96,399.24 and approximately $2,769.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015211 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
