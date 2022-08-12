Bunicorn (BUNI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,769.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $96,399.24 and approximately $2,769.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

