Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMBL. TheStreet raised shares of Bumble from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after buying an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $57,019,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $48,801,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 667.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,239,000 after buying an additional 1,087,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

